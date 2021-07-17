- Advertisement -

Ghanaian Afropop and Afrobeats singer Wendy Addo, known in Showbiz as Wendy Shay, has attributed her fast growth and progress in the music industry to God’s Grace.

According to the RuffTown Records signee, she never saw herself getting to where she is currently and everything she’s now could have only happened by God’s Grace.

Speaking with Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9 FM’s Ayekoo After Drive Show, Wendy Shay said, “I never saw it coming because we all have dreams but as to how or when we will achieve those dreams we all don’t know”.

“I’ll say it’s purely Grace because I didn’t see this coming and I also wasn’t expecting to make waves as fast as I did so I’ll say it’s just by God’s Grace”.

Wendy highlighted that to date, most of her friends are always in shock whenever they see her because they are amazed at her process and did not even see it coming.

“Even myself I didn’t see it coming that I’ll be this huge within the shortest period of time,” she revealed.