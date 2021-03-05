Going back and forth with people delays your success- Mcbrown and husband clear divorce rumours

- Advertisement -

Nana Ama Mcbrown and her husband Maxwell Mensah have in their latest display on social media assuaged all claims about a possible divorce.

Mona Gucci, during her little scuffle with the actress and media personality, alleged that there was some confusion breeding in Mcbrown’s home.

Following what she found as a deliberate attempt to ridicule her on the United Showbiz show, Mona Gucci remarked that even the host of the show, Mcbrown, had some skeleton in her closet.

Mona threatened to expose her while alleging that Mcbrown’s husband Maxwell had impregnated the actress’ friend and has put a strain on their marriage.

She insinuated that the heat was building up and the couple could end up divorced because of it.

Meanwhile, Mcbrown’s new post suggests otherwise.

Sharing a picture of herself dressed in a beautiful all-white gown and a yellow headgear to match, the empress, as she likes to be called, stated that going back and forth with people was useless.

”Two places you shouldn’t go with anyone is Back and Forth, it delays your success,” she wrote.

SEE POST BELOW:

Her husband, Maxwell Mensah, also took to the comment section and showered some praise on his wife calling her his “Queenino”.

The couple seem obsessed with each other and from what we see, they are not getting divorced anytime soon.