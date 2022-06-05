- Advertisement -

Patapaa’s German wife, Liha Miller, has finally addressed the rumours that she sleeps around with other men because of her clubbing lifestyle.

After news went rife on the internet that the Hiplife musician has sought divorce from her wife, a lot of social media users reacted to the news that Liha Miller clubs too much and Patapaa is not very happy with that hence the need to walk away from their affair.

READ ALSO: Patapaa can’t sex his wife well – Sumsum Ahuofe alleges

The rumours also alleged that Liha Miller normally travels to Nigeria to see her secret boyfriend so it’s only prudent for Patapaa to exit the marriage.

In an interview with the lifestyle and celebrity blogger, Zionfelix on the Uncut Show, Liha Miller revealed that she works tirelessly all the time, hence the little freedom she uses her leisure to shake her worries off through clubbing.

READ ALSO: Patapaa rains heavy insults on Zionfelix in new video

According to her, she sees absolutely nothing wrong with her spending time with her friends at the club and she spends no one’s money at the club, hence her critics have no right whatsoever to berate her over her choice of lifestyle.

In her own words;

“I’m spending my own money to go out so if anyone wants to talk about it, it can only be my parents, Patapaa, or Patapaa’s parents, nobody can come from outside and tell me Liha you are going out, why? because it is my life”,

Meanwhile, actor, Sumsum Ahuofe has also alleged that Patapaa and Liha’s problems stem from the fact that the musicians can’t sex his wife to her satisfaction.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with GHpage’s Rashad, Sumsum Ahuofe asserted that Patapaa is very weak in bed and he should work on that rather than needlessly peddling lies on innocent Zionfelix.