GhPageNewsGood Friday: Farmer commits suicide after church service
News

Good Friday: Farmer commits suicide after church service

By Mr. Tabernacle
A 40-year-old farmer Kofi Annan committed suicide at Esaman, a suburb of Elmina in the Central Region on Good Friday, April 7, 2023.

The deceased is said to have woken up at dawn and hanged himself with a rope in his room.

Neighbours in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan said the deceased who used to say he’ll one day kill himself was looking fit when they saw him going to Church on Thursday, April 6, 2023 evening and showed no sign that he had any problem.

“We saw him Thursday evening together with the children and even saw him earlier in the morning going for his regular farming, so his death is a shock to us.

On Good Friday dawn, we heard a noise from his house around 2:00 am after he returned from Church and when we got there we found him hanging on a rope in his bedroom” a neighbour said.

Police Personnel from the Komenda Edina Eguafo District Police Command proceeded to the scene and conveyed the body to the morgue. Meanwhile, an investigation has commenced.

    Friday, April 7, 2023
