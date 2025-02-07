type here...
Good Name Does Not Pay Rent- Entertainment Pundit Reveals

By Mzta Churchill

Entertainment pundit, Andy has refuted claims that a “Good name is better than riches”.

Andy was speaking as an entertainment pundit on Kessben FM when he stated that he did not agree with the adage.

The entertainment pundit has said that the forefathers who brought up that proverbial statement told a lie.

Andy claims there is no way a good name could pay the rent for a person.

He noted that when one rents a place and the rent is due, the landlord or land lady anticipates their money and not a good name.

They Attended C Confion’s Funeral But Did Not Come To My Wedding- Ghana Jesus Cries Over Disappointment From His...

Burna Boy & Chloe Bailey Spark Debate Rumors As They Kiss At A Restaurant

