Good news as Afua Asantewaa passes the first 3 stages of Guinness World Records verification process

A piece of good news from a very close source has it that national heroine Afua Asantewaa has allegedly passed the first three steps of the Guiness World Records verification processess.

This follows after initial reports that surfaced on the internet a few hours ago reported that Afua and her team has submitted their pieces of evidence to Guiness World Records after completing her marathon last Saturday.

The following are the steps that Afua Asantewaa and her team followed to provide their evidence to Guiness World Records.

Guide to Your Evidence.

2. Cover letter template.

3. Witness statement template.

4. Timekeeper statement template.

5. Steward statement template.

6. Endurance marathon log book template.

7. Collection Record Inventory.

According to trending reports online, Afua Asantewaa has passed the first stages of the singathon verification process which are;

Guide to evidence

This document contains all the important information needed to prepare you on the road to gathering and submitting your evidence.

It includes information regarding witnesses, timekeepers, stewards and the use of log books. It also has guidance for producing better video and photographic evidence.

Cover letter template

A cover letter is required for ALL records. This is your opportunity to provide Guinness World Records with a clear overview of your record attempt.

It’s a final summary before submitting your evidence, as it will provide a road map for our records management team when evaluating the accompanying evidence.

Witness Statement

Every record attempt requires a minimum of two witnesses. Witnesses must complete this statement.

Ghanaians are all over the world keenly following the processes with the hope that Afua Asantewaa will be declared the new singathon champion by unseating India’s Sunil Waghmare who set a 105 hours mark way back in 2012.

