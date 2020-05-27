type here...
Good sex gives me the anointing I need to sing – Popular Gospel musician

By Mr. Tabernacle
Often times, sex in our part of the world is regarded as a topic to be discussed indoors ie it’s not worthy to be plainly talked about.

READ ALSO: Ghanaian celebrities are paupers – Mikki Osei Berko

There have been several opinions in the context of sex as many are of the standpoint that having intercourse before any Godly activity is a sin.

Most especially when gospel acts opens up on their sex life they’re tagged as ungodly.

Popular musician, Philipa Baafi thinks otherwise. In her most recent interview on TV Africa has disclosed how sex has been of help to her.

According to her, anytime she gets satisfied with good se.x from her husband before a Godly activity, she’s able to deliver so well.

She again revealed that she also feels the presence of the Holy Spirit in her song ministrations when given hot coitus from the husband.

Adding that anytime she satisfies her husband sexually before any event, her spirit and mind become very free.

READ ALSO: Patience Nyarko blasts Abeiku Santana in her reply to him after calling her demon-possessed

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW;

Her comments came after the host asked her that “has there been a time that your husband demanded to enjoy the ‘distin’ where you also had to leave for a program? “.

Previous articleNana Aba Anamoah finally speaks on pimping allegation from Mona Gucci
Next articleAgya Nkuto blasts Obinim; urges him to apologize to Kennedy Agyapong

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

Nana Aba Anamoah finally speaks on pimping allegation from Mona Gucci

RASHAD -
Veteran media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has finally broken her silence on allegations from Slay Queen, Mona Gucci that she is their...
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Yaa Brefo finally reveals why she resigned from Adom TV

RASHAD -
Nana Yaa Brefo, the veteran media personality who worked with Multimedia Group for 10 years before resigning a couple of weeks ago...
Read more
Entertainment

Patience Nyarko blasts Abeiku Santana in her reply to him after calling her demon-possessed

Mr. Tabernacle -
Patience Nyarko evidently is not taking any 'insults and nonsense' from ace broadcaster Abeiku Santana as she has countered the former for...
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Yaa Brefo speaks on why female presenters’ marriage fail

Gideon Osei-Agyare -
Nana Yaa Brefo's marriage life and work, seemingly, have not been easy to manage with the female presenter revealing why it is...
Read more
Entertainment

Ghanaian celebrities are paupers – Mikki Osei Berko

Mr. Tabernacle -
Mikki Osei Berko of Master Richard fame has made some serious and weighty statements that have raised a serious debate on social...
Read more
Entertainment

Eshun shares her ordeal in the hands of her Ex-Manager & fiance

Mr. Tabernacle -
Ghanaian female singer and songwriter Ethel Esi Eshun popularly known as eShun goes raw in her latest interview detailing the bad experience...
Read more

Most Read

Lifestyle

Photos of Di Asa lady, Ayisha who died after showing her raw boobs online

RASHAD -
GhPage reported about the death of a Facebook lady, Baby Ayisha who has sadly passed a few weeks after going viral on...
Read more
News

Ofankor: Landlord shoots tenant with AK47 for refusing to vacate his house

RASHAD -
There is sad news fast going viral on social media which has broken the heart of many Ghanaians.A...
Read more
Lifestyle

Lady who went viral for showing boobs on Facebook die from breast boil

RASHAD -
A few weeks ago, a lady with the name Baby Ayisha went viral for showing her raw boobs in a Facebook group.
Read more
Entertainment

Nana Yaa Brefo finally reveals why she resigned from Adom TV

RASHAD -
Nana Yaa Brefo, the veteran media personality who worked with Multimedia Group for 10 years before resigning a couple of weeks ago...
Read more
