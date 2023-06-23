Gorbachev Awuah Partners with the Biggest Pizza Brand in Ghana, Papas Pizza And Munchys to Honor Media Icons on Father’s Day

- Advertisement -

In a heartwarming celebration of Father’s Day, Gorbachev Awuah, the Chief Executive Officer of the Visual Display Network, joined forces with his clients, Papas Pizza and Munchys, to celebrate six Influential Media Personalities; Andy Dosty, Johnnie Hughes, Ameyaw Debrah, Abeiku Santana, Papa Bills, and Fashionista Osebo The Zara Man. They were recognized for being super dads to their families

The celebrations took place at the respective workplaces of each media personality, including the studios of Adom TV, Hitz FM, Okay FM, Media General’s main office, and the boutique owned by Osebo The Zara Man. Gorbachev Awuah, also known as Rems, and his clients organized surprise visits to express their gratitude and admiration for these remarkable individuals.

The media personalities expressed their appreciation for the thoughtful gesture and urged fathers everywhere to strive for excellence. Their words resonated with the audience, as they recognized the importance of setting positive examples for future generations.

As the brand influencer of Papa’s Pizza, Munchys, and several other brands, Gorbachev Awuah plays a vital role in promoting these establishments. However, his influence extends beyond Marketing. He is a renowned Marketing strategist, helping companies optimize their resources and achieve sustainable competitive advantages.

In addition to honouring the media icons, Gorbachev Awuah and his clients will provide their new partners with a range of services, including marketing strategies designed to increase sales and establish a strong market presence.

Papa’s Pizza is the biggest Pizza Brand in Ghana, it’s an independent Fast-Food Restaurant chain that specializes in pizza making. With a laid-back and welcoming atmosphere, they prioritize customer satisfaction. Their loyalty program rewards frequent customers with amazing offers, emphasizing their commitment to going the extra mile to deliver the best quality pizza in 15 mins and with a smile. To order from Papas Pizza, visit their website or contact them at 0241150555. For more updates, follow them on all social media platforms @papaspizzagh.

Munchys, another notable restaurant located in various areas of Accra, including East Legon, Spintex, Ring Road, Adenta, Dansoman, Dome, North Legon, and Kwabenya, is renowned for serving delicious dishes throughout the day, from Shawarma, Burgers, Sandwiches, Milkshakes, Smoothies, amongst others. For inquiries and orders, contact Munchys at 0241150555. Stay connected with them on social media platforms @munchysgh.

The joint effort of Gorbachev Awuah, Papas Pizza, and Munchys in celebrating these media personalities highlights the importance of recognizing outstanding fathers, especially in line with the quote “Every man can give birth but it takes a responsible man to be a good father”. This heartwarming gesture serves as an inspiration for others to follow suit and appreciate the remarkable individuals who make a difference in their respective families.