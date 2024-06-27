Gory accident on Accra-Kumasi highway kills one with others severely injured – Photos

A devastating accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway on Tuesday has resulted in the death of one person and left several others injured.

The tragic incident involved a VIP bus and an articulator truck, both of which were severely damaged in the collision.

As alleged, the accident occurred when the VIP bus, with registration number GT 5287-11, attempted to overtake a parked vehicle.

This manoeuvre caused the bus to veer off its lane, leading to a violent collision with an oncoming articulator truck, registered as GR 1276-W.

The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to somersault, creating a catastrophic scene.

Eyewitnesses report that the accident happened swiftly, with the VIP bus losing control and smashing into the trailer, which was unable to avoid the collision.

The force of the impact left the bus and truck overturned, causing severe injuries to several passengers and tragically claiming the life of one individual.

Emergency responders were quick to arrive at the scene, providing necessary medical assistance to the injured and working to clear the wreckage from the highway.

The injured passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment, while authorities commenced an investigation into the exact cause of the accident.