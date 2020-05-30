Understanding blunders in life – Artist Adwoa Arthur writes

- Advertisement -

UNDERSTANDING BLUNDERS IN LIFE – A Must Read Article From Gospel Artiste Adwoa Arthur

You see, most of the times in life it doesn’t matter who you are, each and everyone of us have our successes and failures.

You will definitely make errors in your life but what really matters is how you make a way forward and how much you learn from the errors you make.

Be yourself and let faith drive you to the road of success.

If youth days are a person’s glorious moment in life, what then makes one’s life miserable at his/her youthful age? You can notice that mistakes and improper planning answers the above question.

Unluckily, mistakes and improper planning are quiet mutual in our lives. They retard one’s success and progress. I quite remember this story about a lady known as Auntie Bernice and how she had an undesirable regretful experience in her youth days.

She was fortunate enough to own a house before marriage. Out of love, Auntie Bernice registered the house in her trusted husband’s name.

One afternoon, whiles enjoying her lunch alone since her husband had traveled, Auntie Bernice heard a knock at her door. She opened and welcomed the strangers warmly inside. She asked of their mission only to hear that the house has been sold by her husband and so she has to leave for peace.

The husband has sold the house and travelled with another lady to make a life elsewhere with the money. Apparently, Auntie Bernice felt very distressed which almost affected her self confidence and psychomotor.

She has now realized she made a mistake for registering the house in her husband’s name but it was too late to undo anything. What could she do next? Nothing but to vacate the apartment. She gathered her confidence, went to her knees and cried to the Almighty, “Lord, I have not lose my faith in you, as you restored the fortunes of Job may you also restore mine”.

She went back to her family and started a new life. Even though things were not going on that well, she never got discouraged and stopped working harder but rather, hoped and prayed for the future.

Lo and behold, in two years time, her business begun to flourish three times more than it used to be and so was able to restore more than she lost.

Few months after, Auntie Bernice bought a new house. She decided to go out with a mason to get some items to finish up one or two projects in her new house.

At the shop where she went to purchase the items, she saw her husband working there as a laborer who carry loads to people’s cars for money. The lady who colluded with Auntie Bernice’s husband and brought her down had also defraud him of fake passport and business arrangement and run away.

In tears, Auntie Bernice entered her car and drove off. Next morning, she went to back to the shop to give her husband some money to start up a business but realized he had left.

This story of Auntie Bernice has always encouraged me never to lose hope in times of trouble but rather, increase my faith and confidence for if she had given up and refused to call onto the Lord, she wouldn’t have come back on her feet.

Let’s not make our days of tragedy be our ending points

Mistakes can be a nightmare, but we can do a lot to outdo it and hopefully, we shall all be able to bypass it one day if we have faith in the Lord.

Ecclesiastes 7:11-14

[11]Wisdom is even better when you have money.

Both are a benefit as you go through life.

[12]Wisdom and money can get you almost anything, but only wisdom can save your life.

[13]Accept the way God does things, for who can straighten what he has made crooked?

[14]Enjoy prosperity while you can, but when hard times strike, realize that both come from God.

Remember that nothing is certain in this life.