I can’t be a gospel musician because of fornication – Queen Haizel

Ghanaian dancehall act, Queen Haizel has boldly opened up about why she can never switch her genre of music to gospel.

This came after she was asked on eTV Ghana why of all genres like afrobeat, RnB or even gospel that she could have chosen to do, her choice was dancehall.

Explaining herself, Queen Haizel stated that trying to do a gospel song will restrict her from having premarital sex and other social vices prohibited in the gospel genre.

I’m not supposed to fornicate and do other minor things but if I do gospel, I’ll still be doing those things and it will be like I’m deceiving God and myself”.

Queen Haizel furthermore stated she has too much respect for God and therefore wouldn’t want to be a hypocrite by not practising what she preaches to her fans.

She disclosed that as long as she is still single, there is no way she is refraining from fornication.

The musician again clarified that she will not solely identify as a dancehall artiste, but she will delve into other genres to satisfy the music needs or preferences of everyone.

Asked if she could lead a worship session, she replied, “I could but I wouldn’t.