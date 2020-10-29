type here...
GhPage Entertainment I can’t be a gospel musician because of fornication - Queen Haizel
Entertainment

I can’t be a gospel musician because of fornication – Queen Haizel

Avatar
By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Queen Haizel
Queen Haizel
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian dancehall act, Queen Haizel has boldly opened up about why she can never switch her genre of music to gospel.

This came after she was asked on eTV Ghana why of all genres like afrobeat, RnB or even gospel that she could have chosen to do, her choice was dancehall.

Explaining herself, Queen Haizel stated that trying to do a gospel song will restrict her from having premarital sex and other social vices prohibited in the gospel genre.

I’m not supposed to fornicate and do other minor things but if I do gospel, I’ll still be doing those things and it will be like I’m deceiving God and myself”.

Queen Haizel furthermore stated she has too much respect for God and therefore wouldn’t want to be a hypocrite by not practising what she preaches to her fans. 

She disclosed that as long as she is still single, there is no way she is refraining from fornication.

The musician again clarified that she will not solely identify as a dancehall artiste, but she will delve into other genres to satisfy the music needs or preferences of everyone.

Asked if she could lead a worship session, she replied, “I could but I wouldn’t.

Source:GHPAGE

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Thursday, October 29, 2020
Accra
few clouds
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
70 %
1.6mph
20 %
Thu
83 °
Fri
83 °
Sat
82 °
Sun
84 °
Mon
85 °

READ

Top 10 Nigerian celebrities who were born rich

Top 10 in Ghana RASHAD -
Unlike most celebrities in Nigeria who had to struggle from scratch not to just gain fame but also to be rich, some...
Read more

Top ten richest pastors in Ghana and their net worth

Editor's Pick RASHAD -
There is no doubt that pastors are ranked among the richest people in the world. For some reason, Africa pastors are very...
Read more

Year of return: List of popular international personalities that visited Ghana.

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
The year 2019 was declared the Year of Return by the government of Ghana as it marked the 400 years after the first slave...
Read more

List of 6 Ghanaian musicians who manage fellow musicians & are successful at it

Editor's Pick Mr. Tabernacle -
Music is an art form and cultural activity whose medium is sound organized in time. The music they say is food to the soul. Musicians...
Read more
Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News