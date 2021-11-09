type here...
GhPageEntertainmentGospel singer, Ceccy Twum descends on members of the LGTQI+ community
Entertainment

Gospel singer, Ceccy Twum descends on members of the LGTQI+ community

By Armani Brooklyn
Ceccy Twum
- Advertisement -

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician, Ceccy Twum is the latest public figure to attack members of the LGTQI+ community.

According to the gospel diva, homosexuality is a grave sin as well as a serious abomination that shouldn’t be entertained and tolerated in the country.

Speaking with Fiifi Forson of Joy FM, Ceccy Twum she explained that while individuals commit crimes on a daily basis, there are some transgressions that are classed as abominations, and so God frowns on them, unlike the others.

She is reported to have said;

Sin is a sin; wrong is wrong. So I, for instance, do not want to talk about it [LGBTQI+]; I do not even want to hear that because wrong is wrong. So we should stop [being like] somebody’s feeling and all that

“If we can turn around, it will help. I pray that God opens our eyes and we have a change of heart if we can make a u-turn, it would be good

Meanwhile, the member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Hon. Sam George has emphatically stated the backlash he is getting on the Anti-LGBTQI bill will not cause him to back down.

He has vowed to see to it that the ANTI-LGBTQI bill is passed by all means.

Source:GHpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Accra
scattered clouds
85 ° F
85 °
85 °
68 %
3.3mph
46 %
Tue
84 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
85 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
84 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News