Fresh updates emerging on the back of the death of Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, suggest that she didn’t die of any ailment as speculated.

News broke on Frida night that the singer had passed away at a hospital in Abuja after being on life support for about two months.

The cause of her death had been revealed as throat cancer. But friends close to Osinachi have rejected the claims.

They allege that she died of constant domestic abuse from her husband, failing to report him to authorities or leave the marriage as she claimed to be protecting his reputation.

Heartwrenching messages shared on social media by some friends of Osinachi who encountered her husband suggest he was a “control freak”.

He was reportedly her manager and controlled all spheres of her music career – including her social media accounts, and bank accounts and even received payments of all bookings but only gave her little.

Read the accounts shared by friends and loved one’s below

The husband is reportedly in the grips of the police over her death.

Osinachi, who is known for her angelic voice, was famous for her feature on the hit song “Ekwueme” by Prospa Ochimana, released in 2017.

She is survived by her husband Peter and four children. She was 42.

May her soul Rest in Peace.