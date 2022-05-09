type here...
Nigeria News

Gospel singer Steve Crown survives near-fatal accident [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Steve Crown survives accident
Steve Crown is counting his blessings after surviving a ghastly accident that nearly claimed his life over the weekend in Nigeria.

The renowned Nigerian Gospel singer broke what would have been shocking news to his followers on Instagram as he shared a video of the incident on social media.

The video showed the impact of the accident on his vehicle which looked badly mangled after colliding with another car.

Steve Crown thanked God writing: “YOUR LOVE NEVER ENDS … JESUS.”

Meanwhile, his fans and followers, particularly members of the Christian fraternity, have sent well wishes to Steve Crown.

