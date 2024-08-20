Gospel star, Esther Smith reveals how she encountered juju while she was staying in the UK – Video

Ghanaian Gospel star, Esther Smith, has publicly disclosed how she encountered black magic, commonly known as ‘juju,’ in the United Kingdom.

In an astonishing revelation from her life in the UK, Esther recounted an incident where she discovered “two bones tied with a red cloth” at her doorstep one morning.

She emphasized that contrary to popular African beliefs, this serves as a stark reminder that witchcraft or ‘juju’ transcends physical boundaries, making it inescapable.

This alarming experience was a significant wake-up call for her, prompting her to engage in a spiritual battle for her life and ministry.

The ‘Ma Wosan’ hitmaker made this known during a recent with Hagar Owusu on GTV’s ‘Spectacle’.

The award-winning crooner also recounted a disturbing episode that occurred while she was set to perform in Columbus, Ohio.

On the day of the event, the church’s Head Pastor unexpectedly fell ill, and it was later revealed that the church had been encircled by crates of eggs—a classic indicator of ‘juju.’