Gospel star Ohemaa Mercy arrests former best friend KOKA

Ohemaa Mercy’s team has caused the arrest of entertainment pundit and event organiser Kwaku Osei Krankye Aseidu (KOKA).

“The team and its lawyers take full responsibility for reporting the threats made against the life of the artiste Ohemaa Mercy, which led to the arrest,” a statement shared on Facebook by the Gospel star explained.

She noted the innocence of “Becky of JoyNews” in the matter, adding the TV presenter was not “responsible for the arrest of KOKA”.

“We will provide further updates as necessary in due time,” the statement concluded.

KOKA was once Ohemaa Mercy’s road manager.

On his Facebook, he accused “Becky of Joy News, you set me up with police”.