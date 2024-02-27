Gospel veteran Yaw Sarpong reportedly down with stroke; Sad details drop as Tiwaa cries (Video)

- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian gospel star, Yaw Sarpong is reportedly down with stroke once again.

Recall that a few years ago, the gospel star disclosed that he was done with a mysterious illness that restricted his movements.

But God being so kind and great, he regained his health and strength and even visited various churches as well as radio stations to thank the almighty after his spiritual healing.

Unfortunately, the gospel minister is allegedly down with stroke.

In a sad video that has gone viral on social media, Maame Tiwaa who is Yaw Sarpong’s backing vocalist and a gospel heroine can be seen crying and begging God to heal Yaw Sarpong.

This video has evoked emotions online because, in the clip, Maame Tiwaa confirmed that Yaw Sarpong is ill and needs divine intervention.

Stay tuned for more on this developing sad update!