Gossip: Elvis Justice exposes alleged fake forex trader and lifestyle influencer – Ghanaian youths hail him being a messiah

Ghanaian Europe based forex trader Elvis Justice; Has uncovered the pretentious existence of an acclaimed forex millionaire in Ghana.



According to him, the “so-called” wealthy trader ought to present the youth the best way to success and put an end to the continuous yet empty motivational speeches.

As fumed by him, the youths are tired of his motivational themed messages hence if he claims to have the key to success, he should just show them the way so that they can also beat poverty.



Elvis Justice who has keenly monitored Kojo Forex for some time now also vented that Kojo Forex has now turned into a loudmouth on the local digital space – Needlessly trolling other legal Ghanaian Traders.

Meanwhile, has warned him on a number of countless occasions even in his DM and on his own Instagram live with his personal account to put an immediate end to his empty swagger talks.



While speaking in an Instagram live; Elvis Justice blasted Kojo Forex and said;

“Ghanaians are fed up, Ghanaians want to make it. We are tired of following you for many years, 10 years 5 years and we are still not seeing anything we are tired. Stop taking the youths money to live a fake lifestyle rather visit the chart and provide them signals and Tutor them. Ghanaians are tired of trying to be under you always you want people to kiss your feet, that’s not it”.



The two Forex moguls have been chiding each other on the internet for some time and even dared each other to put their whole assets on display so that Ghanaians can know who is living a fake life.

Amidst the fierce back and forth banter, Kojo Forex has shared a series of posts on his socials to emphatically state that he has retired from beefing because he’s currently enjoying a baecation with his fiancee

Amidst the brouhaha, a well-vexed trader named Yaw Swinger has also had his name been dragged into the dirty feud.

But looking at how things are unfolding, Yaw is not ready to reply to any of the heavy shades been thrown at him.

The dispute has since been reduced to their respective properties and what the other party can afford.

Elvis has rubbed his newly acquired mansion in the face of Kojo Forex, who, in turn, has bought an engagement ring for his fiancée rumoured to be worth $10,000.



Kojo has additionally threatened to acquire a Lamborghini Aventador from Dubai to embarrass his critics but has had a reconsideration of his thoughts due to the quality of Ghana’s roads.



Meanwhile, Elvis Justice has called his bluff and challenged him to buy a Lamborghini Urus instead because it’s an SUV.

Watch the video below to know more…