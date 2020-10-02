- Advertisement -

The die-hard supporter of dancehall artist Stonebwoy, Ayisha Modi has disclosed that she was once married to highlife artist Ofori Amponsah.

In an interview with Delay, Ayisha popularly known as ‘She Loves Stonebwoy’ revealed that she got married to the highlife artist at age 18.

According to Ayisha, she also has a child with the ‘Otoolege’ hitmaker who is currently 16 years.

She also disclosed that Ofori Amponsah was her first boyfriend who broke her virginity.

“I got married to Ofori Amponsah at age 18 when I had my first child who is currently 16 years. This marriage lasted for a few years and after that, we reunited as friends and I also helped him on a few of his projects.

I have known Ofori Amponsah for almost 17 years. He is my first boyfriend who broke my virginity so we have a great bond. We are currently good friends”, Ayisha stated.

Ayisha Modi further disclosed how she was introduced into the entertainment industry by veteran music producer Agiecoat.

According to her, she has worked with several musicians such as K.K. Fosu, Obrafour, Samini, Ofori Amponsah Kwabena Kwabena and several others.