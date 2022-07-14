Got pregnant through artificial means – Nana Ama Mcbrown opens up about her journey to having a child

- Advertisement -

The journey to seek the fruit of the womb by actress/presenter Empress Nana Ama Mcbrown has not been a smooth one. It has been pure pain and bitter experience before, during and after finally getting a child.

In the latest interview with Naa Ashorkor, the screen goddess has for the first time shared her deep story about her IVF procedures and the struggles that came with it. Nana Ama was emotional while speaking.

Mcbrown revealed that her quest to have a child of her own started in her early years of life. The actress revealed that one of her fallopian tubes is totally damaged, the reason it became difficult for her to conceive all those years

“I’ve always wanted a baby since age 23, more than 20 years now, way before I started my career but along the line, I had to let it go and concentrate on my career hoping for nature to take its course,” Nana Ama said in an interview.

So the only option for her to get pregnant was to use IVF – In Vitro Fertilisation- a medical procedure whereby an egg is fertilized by sperm in a test tube or elsewhere outside the body.

Nana Ama Mcbrown told Naa Ashorkor Mensah-Doku, that she underwent the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) procedure to try and conceive which came out fruitful but she will never forget the severe pains she survived.

“I started the treatment about 8 years ago because the doctors said I have to cleanse my womb. They insert a tube and pour a liquid in there. It was painful, mine was painful … but they didn’t know why I was not getting pregnant.

“However, when I started IVF, it took me about 8 months before I got pregnant and that is because I had fibroid, they had to take the fibroid off and I had to stay home for about 3 months before they started the main IVF procedure.

“I am saying for the first time, my tubes one of them was damaged and they had to take it off.

I shouldn’t have said this but Naa a lot of women are going through this. Mine, I have gotten a result, I have gotten Maxine and what I wanted,” Nana Ama recounted.