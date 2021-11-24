- Advertisement -

The Minister in charge of Railways and the Member of Parliament for Hohoe, John Peter Amewu has stated categorically that Ghana can never have a Skytrain.

According to the Minister, the country is even facing challenges in constructing and reviving the railways talk more of having a Skytrain service which comes at a huge cost.

This comes as a shock to many as the former Railway minister Joe Ghartey during his term of office signed an agreement for the construction of the Accra SkyTrain Project.

But John Amewu speaking in an interview on Citi FM made it clear that he doesn’t see this coming to pass anytime soon adding that no agreement of that sort has been signed.

“The sky train that we are talking about is the one that is going to run on columns in the sky like the ones you see in Dubai but no agreement has been signed,” he said.

It is not possible to be done now. I don’t see any sky train being done in the next 3-4 years. There is not going to be any sky train in the country. It is not possible

He concluded, “Rail construction takes a lot of time and it is also capital intensive. A Kilometre of a railway line is about four or five times the cost of building a concrete infrastructure in terms of building an asphaltic road”.