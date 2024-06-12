type here...
Government declares June 17th as a public holiday

By Qwame Benedict

Hon. Henry Quartey who is the Interior Minister has declared that June 17th, 2024 should be observed as a public holiday in the country.

This is because Sunday, June 16, 2024, is Eid-Ul-Adha, a legally recognized public holiday.

Consequently, the nation has also proclaimed Monday, June 17, 2024, as a holiday.

A Statement on the Ministry’s website reads:

“The general public is hereby informed that Sunday, 16th June 2024 marks Eid-Ul-Adha which is a Statutory Public Holiday.

However, in view of the fact that 16th June, 2024 falls on a Sunday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act, (Act 601) declared Monday, 17th June, 2024 as an additional Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.

Signed

HENRY QUARTEY (MP)

MINISTER FOR THE INTERIOR

See screenshot below:

Source:GhPage

