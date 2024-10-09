The Government through the Minister of Communication has released a statement on how they plan to tackle the galamsey effect in the country.

Illegal mining popularly known as galamsey has been a topic of discussion in the last few weeks due to its effect on the river bodies across the mining areas and the country as a whole.

Organised labour has threatened to go on strike if the government fails to ban mining in the country.

A statement from the Minister has disclosed that the government has concluded its operational measures in fighting galamsey and is going to intensify the ongoing ‘Operation Halt’ which is been led by the Ghana Armed Forces.

It says they are not doing this alone and would work together with the Small-scale miners’ Association in fighting this problem.

Read the statement below: