GhPageEntertainmentGovernment intensifies operation halt to fight Galamsy
Entertainment

Government intensifies operation halt to fight Galamsy

By Qwame Benedict
Galamsey

The Government through the Minister of Communication has released a statement on how they plan to tackle the galamsey effect in the country.

Illegal mining popularly known as galamsey has been a topic of discussion in the last few weeks due to its effect on the river bodies across the mining areas and the country as a whole.

Organised labour has threatened to go on strike if the government fails to ban mining in the country.

A statement from the Minister has disclosed that the government has concluded its operational measures in fighting galamsey and is going to intensify the ongoing ‘Operation Halt’ which is been led by the Ghana Armed Forces.

It says they are not doing this alone and would work together with the Small-scale miners’ Association in fighting this problem.

Read the statement below:

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GhPage

TODAY

Wednesday, October 9, 2024
Accra
scattered clouds
82.7 ° F
82.7 °
82.7 °
69 %
1mph
34 %
Wed
84 °
Thu
83 °
Fri
82 °
Sat
83 °
Sun
81 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways