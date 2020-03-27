- Advertisement -

The government of Ghana led by Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo Addo is finally ready to lockdown some selected cities in the country.

According to an exclusive document sent to the Ghana Police Service and obtained by GhPage.com, the lockdown will affect 4 main cities.

SEE ALSO: Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tests positive

Accra, Tema, Kumasi, and Obuasi are the cities selected to be locked down by the government of Ghana. These cities are the places the community cases of Coronavirus were recorded

The directive to the police explains to the service how to enforce the lockdown. It includes how and where to mount barriers, how the street patrol is to be carried out etc.

Read the full statement below

SEE ALSO: Coronavirus: Number of positive cases now 136

Currently, Ghana has officially recorded 136 cases of the coronavirus pandemic with 4 deaths. One has recovered from the disease