Government will decide on reopening of schools by December 30 – Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

According to the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, government will decide on reopening of schools by the close of December 30, 2020.

He explains President Akufo-Addo is receiving briefings from the COVID-19 Technical Taskforce on limited school re-openings and decide on whether or not schools should reopen in January 2021.

Oppong Nkrumah speaking at a Minister’s Press Briefing in Accra said the decision will be reached after a cabinet meeting.

“Many of us are parents but schools have to be opened in a careful manner so that we do not have a second wave of infection.

The president is just about to take a final decision. He continues to gather both the reports and scenarios. By the 30th when the cabinet is done, a firm decision will be taken,” he said.

Schools have been closed since March 15, 2020, as part of the government’s measures to curtail the spread of the COVID-19.

Educational institutions were subsequently reopened partially for final year students to complete their academic work and also sit for their exit exams and for continuing students to complete their academic terms.

Akufo-Addo during his 16th COVID-19 update to Ghanaians, announced that all nursery, kindergarten, primary, Junior High School 1 and Senior High School 1 students will have the completion of the 2019/2020 academic year postponed to January 2021.

He afterwards postponed the reopening of tertiary schools in the country also to January 2021.