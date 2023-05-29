- Advertisement -

The Vice President of Ghana Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that the government led by the President is taking steps to replace textbooks with laptops starting this year.

Speaking at a gathering over the weekend, he declared that every student in SHS will receive a laptop as part of government efforts to replace textbooks.

He gave everyone the guarantee that this policy will begin before the end of 2023, but it would be implemented through badges, after speaking with the minister of education.

Students in their final year of high school, who will graduate in September of this year, will not be among the recipients, according to the vice president.

Watch the video below:

