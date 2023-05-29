type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsGovernment to replace textbooks with laptops - Dr Bawumia
News

Government to replace textbooks with laptops – Dr Bawumia

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Dr-Bawumia
Dr-Bawumia
- Advertisement -

The Vice President of Ghana Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has disclosed that the government led by the President is taking steps to replace textbooks with laptops starting this year.

Speaking at a gathering over the weekend, he declared that every student in SHS will receive a laptop as part of government efforts to replace textbooks.

He gave everyone the guarantee that this policy will begin before the end of 2023, but it would be implemented through badges, after speaking with the minister of education.

Also Read: The spirit of Ebony is inside of me – Lady claims

Students in their final year of high school, who will graduate in September of this year, will not be among the recipients, according to the vice president.

Watch the video below:

Read More: My two boyfriends are celebrating their birthday on the same day – Lady seeking help

    Source:Ghpage

    TODAY

    Monday, May 29, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    79.2 ° F
    79.2 °
    79.2 °
    94 %
    1.3mph
    0 %
    Mon
    84 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    85 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News