The government should use Kennedy Agyapong's campaign to streamline churches – Fiifi Banson

By Mr. Tabernacle
Popular ace Ghanaian radio/TV anchorman, Fiifi Banson has waded in the subject matter of the crusade by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong weeding out the fake pastors from Ghana through a series of exposing so as to make the real ones operate in full force.

For some month now, the whole of Ghana has seen massive exposes of the fake pastors, all thanks to the ever-ready and militant maverick politician, Kennedy Agyapong who is leading the attack on the self-acclaimed men of God.

Fiifi Banson joining in the conversation in an interview at Kingdom FM with Fiifi Pratt commended the Assin Central’s Member of Parliament on his good work of trashing out the bad ‘weeds’ amongst the proper and real pastors that we have in the country.

Citing a solid example of similar circumstance to back his stance on the trashing out of fake pastors, Banson noted, Rwanda under the leadership of President Paul Kagame closed down a lot of churches to cut down the number of false men of God.

Paul Kagame has given out a condition that needs to be met before one even thinks of establishing a church. That is, one must have a certain degree of theological experience before given the green light (license) to operate as a pastor in the country.

According to Fiifi, the democratic living of Ghanaian has blinded us not to see and read between the lines and act fast as possible before things get worse. He indicated that we need to take advantage of Ken’s campaign to streamline the religious industry in Ghana.

As a ministry of the Gospel, he called on the government to help streamline the churches and the religious industry at large with reasons that, that action will be the only prerequisite for the industry to stand.

Fiifi advised the general public to think through before settling on who to follow as a man of God. Because salvation is free for all.

