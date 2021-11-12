Government to give Nana Kwame Ampadu a state burial

- Advertisement -

The government of Ghana has finally agreed to give late veteran Highlife musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu a state burial following the plea from many Ghanaians and leading industry players.

This revelation was made by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, during the weekly Jubilee Press Briefing.

During the press briefing, Eugene Arhin is reported to have said;

“Finally, the president has taken the decision to honour the late, legendary Ghanaian highlife musician, Nana Ampadu, with a state-assisted burial in honour of his services to the growth of Ghanaian music”.

He continued that;

“This information will be duly communicated to the family of the late singer. And a befitting burial ceremony will be held for this noble son of Ghana.”

Following the shocking death of Nana Kwame Ampadu in September, many musicians including, Gyedu Blay Ambuley, Tic Tac, Akosua Agyapongmaa and a host of others called on the government to give the late Highlife virtuoso a state burial.

According to them, Nana Ampadu sold Ghana to the world with his outstanding highlife career, hence it’s apt if he is honoured with a state burial