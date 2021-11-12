type here...
GhPageNewsGovernment to give Nana Kwame Ampadu a state burial
News

Government to give Nana Kwame Ampadu a state burial

By Armani Brooklyn
Nana Addo - Eugene Arhin
Government to give Nana Kwame Ampadu a state burial
- Advertisement -

The government of Ghana has finally agreed to give late veteran Highlife musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu a state burial following the plea from many Ghanaians and leading industry players.

This revelation was made by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, during the weekly Jubilee Press Briefing.

During the press briefing, Eugene Arhin is reported to have said;

“Finally, the president has taken the decision to honour the late, legendary Ghanaian highlife musician, Nana Ampadu, with a state-assisted burial in honour of his services to the growth of Ghanaian music”.

He continued that;

“This information will be duly communicated to the family of the late singer. And a befitting burial ceremony will be held for this noble son of Ghana.”

Following the shocking death of Nana Kwame Ampadu in September, many musicians including, Gyedu Blay Ambuley, Tic Tac, Akosua Agyapongmaa and a host of others called on the government to give the late Highlife virtuoso a state burial.

According to them, Nana Ampadu sold Ghana to the world with his outstanding highlife career, hence it’s apt if he is honoured with a state burial

Source:GHpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, November 12, 2021
Accra
clear sky
86.4 ° F
86.4 °
86.4 °
62 %
1mph
0 %
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
85 °
Mon
86 °
Tue
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News