Government is trying to force E-levy on Ghanaians – Gyedu Blay Ambolley

By Qwame Benedict
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley, a veteran Ghanaian musician, has reacted to the E-Levy.

Many Ghanaians are opposed to the E-Levy, which was announced in parliament by Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta.

Despite the fact that the bill has not been passed, Mr Ambolley recently came out against the government’s plan in an interview.

According to him, the timing is incorrect because the country’s unemployment rate is high.

He said: “I think that the E-Levy is being forced on the citizens of Ghana. There is no way that they’ll come and tell us that it will bring a profit of 6billion cedis and over. Before, you people took loans over billions and told us that you were going to build roads and nothing happened. We are not kids.

“People need to pay if they are flexible and working. There are no jobs, nothing to show for, and the little money in my pocket too you want to take it? People are hungry and hungry men are angry! Trash it!”

    Source:Ghpage

