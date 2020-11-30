Government unveils quadricycles; set to introduce for okada and Pragya riders

- Advertisement -

The Coastal Development Authority has designed and introduced the first of its kind, the “CODA Drive Initiative” which would see some quadricycles being distributed.

The new initiative is also expected to help address road safety within the Coastal Development Zone.

The CODA Drive will, however, be initially be concentrated in rural areas and city outskirts across the country.

Mr. Shaib said the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) is funding the initiative.

While outdooring some vehicles, Chief Executive Officer of the Authority, Shaib explained that under the CODA Drive intervention, CODA will offer Bajaj Qute four-passenger quadricycles to drivers and okada riders on hire-purchase for use as public transport.

The CEO elaborated that CODA Drive has many economic and social benefits including but not limited to the income-earning opportunities for thousands of Ghanaian families as well as the reduction in road crashes and consequent reduction in injury and death.