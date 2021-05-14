type here...
GhPageNewsGov’t begged me to be lenient in my comments on galamsey –...
News

Gov’t begged me to be lenient in my comments on galamsey – Asantehene reveals

By Kweku Derrick
- Advertisement -

The Asantehene, Otumfou Osei Tutu II, has revealed that the government attempted to influence a speech he had prepared to deliver at the first Ashanti Regional Dialogue on Small-Scale Mining in Kumasi.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday, May 12, he said a team from the government visited him barely 24 hours to the programme to implore him on the things to say in his keynote address.

According to Otumfou, the entourage led by the Ashanti Regional Minister and Minster of Lands and Natural Resources, Abu Jinapor, begged him to be considerate not to say anything that would make the government unpopular.

The Asantehene, however, bemoaned the government’s bias in tackling the galamsey menace.

He insisted that a score of the people present at the event know those who are neck-deep in galamsey which is the more reason government together with the chiefs need to take the fight seriously.

The program marked the commencement of the Regional Consultative Dialogue on Small Scale Mining which seeks to bring together stakeholders within the mining sector to deliberate on effective ways of ensuring small scale mining is done without causing damage to the nation’s water bodies and forest reserves.

The Regional Dialogue follows the recently held National Dialogue on Small-Scale Mining in Accra from April 14 to 15, 2021, which was opened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Friday, May 14, 2021
Accra
clear sky
84.2 ° F
84.2 °
84.2 °
79 %
2.9mph
0 %
Fri
83 °
Sat
87 °
Sun
86 °
Mon
84 °
Tue
86 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News