Government to begin COVID-19 cash transfers to vulnerable households

By Mr. Tabernacle
Through the Ministry of Gender, the government is set to begin the transfer of Covid-19 relief cash to specific vulnerable individuals and households across the country.

The intervention, targeted at 125,000. Cynthia Morrison, the sector minister, in a statement, noted the interventions would be made in two installments in November 2020 and January 2021.

The beneficiaries are expected to include homeless persons in Accra and Kumasi, persons living with disabilities, persons in witch camps, persons affected by floods, and other extremely poor and vulnerable persons in the poorest regions of Ghana.

“Depending on their situation, each beneficiary will receive a one-off temporary Government of Ghana COVID-19 Relief Cash Transfer payment ranging from GH¢ 220.00 up to GH¢ 550.00,” parts of the statement.

Though the mode of transfer was not stated, the statement added: “The Ghana National Household Registry is responsible for determining poverty and vulnerability status as well as the eligibility of all potential individuals and households for the relief cash.”

READ THE FULL STATEMENTS BELOW;

Source:GHPAGE

