The Ministry of Interior has imposed a curfew on Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region.

The curfew takes effect from 4:00pm to 6:00am Wednesday, November 24, 2021, a statement from the ministry said.

In a press release, the Ministry noted that the imposition has been as a result of insecurity in the Municipality following the advice by the Upper East Regional Security Council.

“Government calls on the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace,” the Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery cautioned.

He added that all persons are banned from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapons.

“Any person found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted.”

Below is the full statement