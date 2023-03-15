Gov’t reintroduces road toll; this is how much drivers will pay

- Advertisement -

The government has announced through a memo the reintroduction of road tolls on all major routes in the country.

16 months ago, in 2021, the government cancelled all road tolls to make way for the implementation of the electronic levy.

It was announced that the edifices would be converted into public washrooms so commuters could use them as places of convenience.

Only two years later, the minister changed his mind.

The tax is being proposed to be reinstated by Ken Ofori-Atta once more in Parliament, albeit at a higher price.

New levies have been proposed to Parliament by the Finance Minister for approval.

According to the document, the proposal calls for an overall composite average rise of 88.05%.

Check out the list below…