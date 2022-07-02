- Advertisement -

The Golden Tulip Hotels in Accra and Kumasi are set to undergo rebranding as the government of Ghana has sold its stake in the facility to some Lebanese investors.

The four-star hotels are owned by a joint venture between the Government of Ghana and the Government of Libya (GLAHCO), holding 60% and 40% respectively.

Documents published by the media indicate that Ghana has completely sold its franchise to a company known as Lancaster.

This means the renowned hotels in Ghana’s capital and the Ashanti Regional capital will from July 1st, 2022, be known as Lancaster Accra City Hotel and the Lancaster Kumasi City Hotel.

A letter from the General Manager with the heads of departments in copy read: “Achour Holding Limited operating as Lancaster Hotels will be the new lessee and would take effect from 1st July, 2022, with same conditions as previously communicated”.

“We urge you to support the new company to ensure a successful takeoff,” the statement added.

Another letter from the Rooms Division Manager of Golden Tulip Hotel, Lucy Ahedor said “we wish to inform you that from 1st of July, 2022, the name of the hotel will now change to Lancaster Hotel. We would also like to inform you to rest assured as this change will not affect normal operations of the hotel”.

“We are happy to also announce that the hotel under this new name will be going through refurbishment by enhancing most of the facilities,” she added.

Some staff of the hotel confirmed the sale and name change of the hotel to Joy News, while sources say some government officials spearheaded the move.

The Golden Tulip Hospitality Group is a brand that franchises and manages hotels in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asian Pacific Region and the Americas.