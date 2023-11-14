Gov’t to increase salaries of public sector workers by 23% in 2024

- Advertisement -

Minister for Employment and Labour Relations Ignatius Baffour Awuah declared a forthcoming 23% salary increase for public sector workers in 2024.

The decision, he stated, is a response to the prevailing economic conditions in the country.

This salary adjustment will be applicable from January to June 2024, with an additional 2% increment scheduled for July to December 2024. Minister Awuah also disclosed a boost in the daily minimum wage from GHS14.88 to GHS18.15.

During negotiations at the tripartite level, it was agreed that the minimum wage should rise by 22%, climbing from 14.88 Cedis to 18.15 Cedis.

Following intensive discussions between the public sector joint negotiations committee and various unions operating under the single spine, a 23% increase in the national base pay was reached, covering the first half of 2024. Subsequently, an extra 2% will be added from July to December 2024.

Minister Awuah emphasized that these decisions were reached carefully considering the country’s economic status, aligning with agreements made with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to maintain economic targets. Dr. Yaw Baah, Secretary General of the Trades Union Congress, expressed optimism that the government would faithfully implement these decisions.