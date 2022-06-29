- Advertisement -

Samuel Abu Jinapor says the reconstruction of the Appiate Community which was destroyed by explosives on January 20, 2022, has stalled because government has “still not been able to raise funds” for it.

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources noted that the state is yet to raise the needed funds and thus appealed to Ghanaians to continue to donate to the Appiate Redevelopment Fund.

Mr. Jinapor said this during a familiarization visit to the temporary settlement for affected residents, where he also donated some assorted relief items.

The Lands Minister, while appealing for more donations to the fund, also refuted the allegation that government is using money from the Appiate Redevelopment Fund to finance the National Cathedral project.

“I want to debunk the usual political propaganda which is that the funds which have been contributed or raised for the construction of the Appiate community is being used for the construction of the National Cathedral. It is completely outrageous for anybody to make such suggestions. That is palpable untruth.

“All the expenses and management of the funds under the leadership of Madam Joyce Aryee, a woman of phenomenon integrity is being done very transparently and above all when all is said and done, Ghanaians and the people of Appiate will come to a firm conclusion that every penny is being spent and spent properly and transparently with integrity.

“Let me conclude by continuously calling on Ghanaians and well-wishers to contribute to the fund because…the requisite funds to rebuild the community, we’ve still not been able to raise it”, he said.