The Minority in Parliament has indicated that it will resist all attempts by the Akufo-Addo led administration to acquire a bigger presidential jet for the country.

This comes after Director of Communications at the presidency, Eugene Arhin on Monday, September 27, 2021, announced plans by the government to purchase a new jet to cater for presidential travels.

Eugene Arhin said the Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul, has already begun the processes for Ghana to procure the new jet.

But the Ranking Member on the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, said the move will never be backed by the NDC minority side when it is presented to the house for approval.

“The Akufo-Addo administration will not get the support of the NDC in purchasing a new aircraft. We are not convinced that there is anything wrong with the current jet,” he said.

“The President and his ministers have not been transparent and accountable enough. This whole business of leading aircraft is borne out of an insatiable appetite for luxury. We are not going to endorse, collaborate and support anything that only seeks to advance the president’s insatiable appetite.”

Mr. Ablakwa also indicated that he is seeking to file another urgent question on the cost of President Akufo-Addo’s recent trip to the US, and he told Citi News he hopes to get answers when Parliament reconvenes next month from recess.

“The challenge now is that the house is on recess. The house will have to resume before the Speaker can admit the questions.”

“There are a number of questions I am pursuing. There are new questions for the National Security Minister on the President’s recent trip to the US.”