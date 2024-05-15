GPHA security and Immigration officers engage in fight at Tema port

A tense and dramatic incident unfolded as security personnel from the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) clashed with officials from the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), resulting in a physical altercation captured in a video that circulated online.

The chaotic scene depicted officers from both groups at the Ghana Port Security and Immigration Service engaged in a tumultuous confrontation, with shouting and chaos evident.

The clash reportedly originated from a disagreement during routine vessel inspections on the MSC DYMPHNA. Around 12 GPHA security members, stationed at Meridian Port Services (MPS), allegedly entered the GIS office at MPS with the intent of apprehending two GIS officers.

The dispute arose when GPHA security personnel insisted on searching the GIS officers after their inspection duties.

However, a GIS Inspector objected, citing gender considerations and stating that while bag searches were permissible, individual searches by male officers on female officers were not appropriate under any circumstances.

This objection triggered heated arguments and physical altercations between the two groups.

During the confrontation, the uniform of GIS officer AICO II Boadu was torn, highlighting the intensity of the clash.

The incident underscores the complexities and tensions surrounding security protocols and jurisdictional boundaries at the port, where both agencies are responsible for ensuring safety and compliance in port operations.

Efforts to resolve the conflict and ease tensions are reportedly underway, with authorities from both the GPHA and the GIS engaging in discussions to address the root causes of the confrontation and implement measures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.