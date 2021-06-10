- Advertisement -

Ghanaian businessman Dr. Kwaku Oteng’s Angel Group of Companies has been awarded as the ‘BEST EXCISE TAXPAYER’ in the Ashanti region for the year 2020.

The honour is in recognition of the company’s performance under the 2020 Year of Assessment for the Ashanti Area of the Ghana Revenue Authority.

Speaking in an interview with Angel News, Mr. Samuel Sakyi Duodu said, “By this award, we want to encourage Dr. Kwaku Oteng and other business owners to keep paying their taxes in order for the government to realize more revenue to develop the country.”

“We are pleased to honour the Angel Group because, through the payment of their excise taxes and VAT, the Ashanti Area nearly hit our revenue targets in the year 2020”.

The Angel Group of Companies, producers of excisable products like Adonko Bitters and Adonko Next Level Energy drink, have obliged to the payment of excise taxes and complied with the directive of affixing the excise tax stamps on all of its products, a practice the Ashanti Area Head of the GRA has highly praised.

“The Excise Tax Stamp is a specially designed stamp with digital and other security features which is affixed on excisable goods to show that taxes and duties have been paid or would be paid. The stamp is affixed on specified excisable goods in Ghana whether locally manufactured or imported,” according to the GRA.

Dr. Kwaku Oteng took the opportunity to respond to speculations in sections of the media that he might not have been paying his taxes following allegations by Captain Smart that the Ghana Revenue Authority was on his heels.

“All those are allegations borne out of sheer ignorance; how can I be running such a big business and fail to pay taxes and expect that the Ghana Revenue Authority would not come after me. I have been paying taxes to the government of Ghana for the past 30 years, so it is ridiculous for anybody to say that I have not been paying my taxes”, Dr Kwaku Oteng said.

“This is the first time that the Ghana Revenue Authority has presented me with an award for paying taxes and I am very grateful for the honour,” said the business mogul who employs over 5000 people.