GRA publishes list of E-LEVY charges to educate the public
GRA publishes list of E-LEVY charges to educate the public

By Albert
GRA publishes list of E-LEVY charges to educate the public
The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has published a list of E-LEVY mandated charges on transfers and transactions.

According to GRA, it is an effort to educate Ghanaians on the charges they will incur on any transactions they make.

Daily transactions or GH¢100 or below do not attract E-LEVY charges. With transactions above GH¢100, only the taxable amount will be charged and not the entire money transferred.

Below is the list

“How to avoid paying E-LEVY on MoMo transactions” – Ghanaians share tips

Following the imputation of the throat-cutting E-LEVY on May 1, 2022, Ghanaians have been looking for ways to avoid paying E-LEVY while using mobile money services.

As a result, some individuals have shared valuable nuggets on how individuals can bypass the E-LEVY deductions while using MoMo.

How is that even possible? Well, one would have to pay an E-LEVY charge of 1.25% on any transfer made in addition to the charges by the telcos. Exorbitant!

How can one, therefore, use MoMo transactions without the E-LEVY having an effect on the finances?

