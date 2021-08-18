Grab his phone, go online and introduce yourself – Delay tells women whose men don’t post them on social media

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has offered free and simple advice to her fellow women on what to do to get noticed in their relationship with a man.

In a post sighted on Twitter, Delay asserted that any woman waiting for her boyfriend to publicise and make noise about her on the internet may have to wait for a lifetime because that will not happen if the man is not willing to do it.

According to her, it is a waste of time for any woman out there to be waiting anxiously for her man to post her on social media hence, she needs to take matters into her own hands and publicly announce her presence in her significant other’s life.

Delay urged woman out there who has not been posted by her man but they are in a serious relationship should grab his phone, go live and introduce herself all by herself.

She tweeted: “If he doesn’t post you, take his phone, go live and introduce yourself” and concluded with laughing emojis.

See the tweet below