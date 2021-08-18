type here...
GhPageEntertainmentGrab his phone, go online and introduce yourself – Delay tells women...
Entertainment

Grab his phone, go online and introduce yourself – Delay tells women whose men don’t post them on social media

By Kweku Derrick
DELAY.
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian media personality Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, has offered free and simple advice to her fellow women on what to do to get noticed in their relationship with a man.

In a post sighted on Twitter, Delay asserted that any woman waiting for her boyfriend to publicise and make noise about her on the internet may have to wait for a lifetime because that will not happen if the man is not willing to do it.

According to her, it is a waste of time for any woman out there to be waiting anxiously for her man to post her on social media hence, she needs to take matters into her own hands and publicly announce her presence in her significant other’s life.

Delay urged woman out there who has not been posted by her man but they are in a serious relationship should grab his phone, go live and introduce herself all by herself.

She tweeted: “If he doesn’t post you, take his phone, go live and introduce yourself” and concluded with laughing emojis.

See the tweet below

Source:GHPage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Accra
overcast clouds
78.4 ° F
78.4 °
78.4 °
67 %
2.9mph
100 %
Wed
79 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
79 °
Sat
78 °
Sun
78 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News