Following the death of the CEO of Grace Gift Clinic Dr Grace Boadu, a lot of rumours and allegations have surfaced on social media concerning her life.

One thing that has many wondering is the fact that it is the late Doctor according to some family members was not married and had no children of her own.

Several people have come out to disclose that she has been married twice and her second marriage allegedly ended because of a Benz car gift she received on her birthday.

It would be remembered that two years ago, Dr Grace Boadu received a car gift from her husband as a birthday gift.

According to a comment from a netizen under one of the numerous videos online, Grace Boadu and her husband broke up a few months after this Benz Gift.

In the comment, the netizen mentioned that her husband failed to pay for the full amount of the Benz car worth 2 Billion old cedis.

