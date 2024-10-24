type here...
Grace is not for sale – Rashad fumes at Evangelist Oduro for demanding $100 for seed sowing

By Armani Brooklyn
Rashad

Rashad, a prominent Ghanaian blogger and vlogger, has sharply criticized Prophet Kofi Oduro for asking a congregation in Maryland to sow a seed of $100 or more to avoid impending calamities.

In a trending video from the event, Prophet Kofi Oduro claimed that he had seen spiritual warnings of “dangerous times” ahead.

Hence during the Maryland program, he asserted that congregants who contribute $100 or more would be safe from the looming dangers.

He further claimed that by planting a financial seed, believers would avert disasters in their lives and those of their kids.

Rashad

Reacting to the whole sage, Rashad, on his Rash Hour show on GhPage has condemned the move, stating that “Grace is not for sale.”

Rashad stressed that the notion of linking financial donations with spiritual grace contradicts fundamental Christian beliefs.

“Grace is not for sale,” he emphasized during his commentary and additionally argued that God’s favour cannot be bought or bartered through financial means.

What has intensified the backlash against Prophet Oduro is his use of the viral East Legon fatal accident to emotionally blackmail the church members.

The accident involved the son of Prophet Salifu Amoako and it claimed the lives of two young girls.

Source:GHpage

