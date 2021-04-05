- Advertisement -

The reunion segment of the popular reality show Date Rush was an unforgettable night after a female contestant proposed to her date on stage.

The two, Grace and Gyato after their exit from the show tried their best to work on their relationship despite not really knowing each other.

Well, appearing on the Reunion show Grace and Gyato shared their experience in their relationship so far and also ironed out their differences.

Before the end of the show, Grace who was very excited about the turn of events in regards to her relationship with Gyato took out a ring and proposed to him.

Grace confessed her love and unflinching support to Gyato.

Watch the video below;

This romantic video has garnered mixed reactions from social media users where they described her actions as brave.

Read some comments below;

treasure.slux wrote; “Staged”.

ephyia commented; “She didn’t die mmom but me if I do I’ll faint”.

dorantow stated; “It’s call love”.

officialqueency3 had this to say; “See how am smiling like gyimi gyimi”.

minister_collins_ also added; “That’s a lot if you like it just go for it”.