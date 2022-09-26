type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentGrammy Awards CEO, Harvey Mason Jr visits Ghana
Entertainment

Grammy Awards CEO, Harvey Mason Jr visits Ghana

By Albert
Harvey Mason, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Grammy Awards, is in Ghana.
- Advertisement -

Harvey Mason, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Grammy Awards, is in Ghana.

As part of his visit, Mr Mason is expected not only to meet industry players like artists, producers, and promoters but to also assess the Ghanaian music space.

As the light shines on several GH artists, it has become imperative for the Grammy Awards to start paying much more attention to GH artists who have been doing quite well in recent years.

The highlight of the Global Citizen Festival has given Ghanaians more reasons to believe that the country has what it takes to win the Grammy Awards or participate on the bigger stages across the world.

With Harvey Mason’s visit to Ghana coupled with activities in Ghana, it should give Ghanaian entertainment players a reason to be optimistic about winning something big in the foreseeable future.

The CEO of the Grammy Awards, Harvey Mason, will be at the GUBA Awards on Thursday.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, September 26, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    75.6 ° F
    75.6 °
    75.6 °
    94 %
    2.9mph
    40 %
    Mon
    78 °
    Tue
    81 °
    Wed
    76 °
    Thu
    79 °
    Fri
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News