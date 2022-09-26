- Advertisement -

Harvey Mason, who is the Chief Executive Officer of the Grammy Awards, is in Ghana.

As part of his visit, Mr Mason is expected not only to meet industry players like artists, producers, and promoters but to also assess the Ghanaian music space.

As the light shines on several GH artists, it has become imperative for the Grammy Awards to start paying much more attention to GH artists who have been doing quite well in recent years.

The highlight of the Global Citizen Festival has given Ghanaians more reasons to believe that the country has what it takes to win the Grammy Awards or participate on the bigger stages across the world.

With Harvey Mason’s visit to Ghana coupled with activities in Ghana, it should give Ghanaian entertainment players a reason to be optimistic about winning something big in the foreseeable future.

Grammy Awards CEO, Harvey Mason Jr who just touched down in Accra will meet Musicians and industry players tomorrow evening pic.twitter.com/X4lF1bMsXX — ZionFelix.net (@onua_zionfelix) September 25, 2022

The CEO of the Grammy Awards, Harvey Mason, will be at the GUBA Awards on Thursday.