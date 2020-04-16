Grand Master of Freemasons orders all ‘masons of rank & fortune’ to release cash to support COVID-19

- Advertisement -

The Grand Master of the District Grand Lodge of Ghana E.C., R.W. Bro. Isaac Owulaku Hood has issued a “Masonic call to Alms” to all his brethren to support the fight against COVID-19.

In a release dated 10th April, 2020, the masons have elected to resource the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research in their fight against Covid-19 by channeling resources to them.

The Grand Master noted that there has been “ready and generous responses” from the masons since the appeal and it is likely they will exceed the target they set for themselves. He urged all the Lodges in the District (Ghana) to embark on their own special appeal to be completed before 20th April.

Also Read: Angel Obinim slept with his maid and Florence Obinim is aware – Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

R.W Bro Isaac Owulaku Hood noted that the names of some masons of “doubtless rank and fortune” are prominently and conspicuously missing from the contributors.

“Needless therefore to state I look forward most expectantly to their contributions shortly,” he wrote.

Read the statement below:

Part of the text cullled from Mynewsgh.com