type here...
GhPageEntertainmentGrand P breaks up with his heavily endowed girlfriend
Entertainment

Grand P breaks up with his heavily endowed girlfriend

By Qwame Benedict
Grand P breaks up with his heavily endowed girlfriend
Eudoxie and Grand P
- Advertisement -

Guinean popular artiste Grand P has become the latest celebrity to suffer heartbreak after his heavily endowed girlfriend identified as Eudoxie Yao announced on social media that she is breaking up with him.

The relationship between Grand P and Eudoxie has been the talk of the town since the two started going out.

According to some people, the relationship wasn’t going to work even though the two have on countless occasions expressed their love towards each other with some even concluding that the relationship was just for the cameras nothing more.

Some netizens who have come across some photos of Grand P and Eudoxie question if truly Eudoxie looking at her body stature is indeed in love with Grand P.

Announcing the break up on social media, Eudoxie posted; “Good evening..I inform you that my relationship with Grand P is over. I am moving on. Thanks”, Eudoxie announced on social media.”

See her post below:

Source:Ghpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Monday, July 26, 2021
Accra
clear sky
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
65 %
6.1mph
0 %
Mon
81 °
Tue
81 °
Wed
81 °
Thu
81 °
Fri
79 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News