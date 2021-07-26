- Advertisement -

Guinean popular artiste Grand P has become the latest celebrity to suffer heartbreak after his heavily endowed girlfriend identified as Eudoxie Yao announced on social media that she is breaking up with him.

The relationship between Grand P and Eudoxie has been the talk of the town since the two started going out.

According to some people, the relationship wasn’t going to work even though the two have on countless occasions expressed their love towards each other with some even concluding that the relationship was just for the cameras nothing more.

Some netizens who have come across some photos of Grand P and Eudoxie question if truly Eudoxie looking at her body stature is indeed in love with Grand P.

Announcing the break up on social media, Eudoxie posted; “Good evening..I inform you that my relationship with Grand P is over. I am moving on. Thanks”, Eudoxie announced on social media.”

See her post below: