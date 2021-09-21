Grand P suffers hip dislocation and hospitalized after a night of rounds with heavy-duty fiancé

- Advertisement -

Information making rounds indicates that Guinean diminutive singer Grand P has reportedly been rushed to the hospital.

According to reports, the affluent and popular singer suffered a hip dislocation after a long night of rounds with his heavy backside fiancée, Eudoxie Yao.

It’s said that the diminutive singer after hours of bonking his lady out of mutual excitement landed on the wrong side, hence dislocating his tiny hips.

A photo of him lying down in the hospital has surfaced online as surgery to repair his dislocated hip proceeds.

He’s currently at Metro hospital in Guinea receiving swift medical treatment.

The Ivoirian plus-sized model, Eudoxie Yao conciliated and got back with Grand P in August following their break-up.