“Grandma” – Singer Dada KD mocks Prof. Jane Naana’s dressing and teases her as an old woman

Ghanaian Highlife musician, Dada Kwaku Duah, well-known as Dada KD, has come under severe criticisms over her comments about Prof. Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang

His comment about the dress code of NDC’s running mate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has landed him in trouble.

In a trending screenshot, the ‘Enye Menye’ singer shared his view on how Prof. Opoku Agyemang dresses.

He wrote: “So can’t they do something about grandma’s dressing code? Ei! Let me pass and go eh! They’ll definitely come after me with insults but trust that we have become accustomed to their daily insults.”

Below are some reactions from social media users who have come across Dada KD’s infamous post.